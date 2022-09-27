Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde dances to Bruno Mars at Gucci afterparty

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde was seen dancing to Bruno Mars at an afterparty for a Gucci fashion show in Los Angeles.

Video shows Wilde, 38, enjoying herself with friends at the event, which was said to have been attended by several other A-listers including Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, and Jared Leto.

She was wearing a black jacket and black dress as she danced to Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk inside the packed-out venue, located at a hotel near Hollywood Boulevard.

