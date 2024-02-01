Moment Steven Bartlett breaks Dragons’ Den entrepreneur’s product mid-pitch

Steven Bartlett accidentally broke an entrepreneur's product as he was mid-pitch on Thursday's (1 February) episode of Dragons' Den.

Inventor Victor Carpio presented his Inventor Cat dental wand to the dragons, explaining how the product he launched in 2020 makes brushing feline friends' teeth easier.

A toy filled with the owner's desired cat toothpaste is attached to a dental wand, which cats play with and chew on resulting in the toothpaste being squeezed onto its teeth.

While examining the product, Bartlett appeared to accidentally snap part of it off.