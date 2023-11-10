‘First person in the world’ to hear Dua Lipa’s new song does not know who she is

The first man in the world to hear singer Dua Lipa’s new song, did not know who she was.

In a video shared by BBC Radio 1 on X, formerly Twitter, the pop star and DJ Greg James walk up to a man on the street to preview her new song "Houdini."

The man appears not to recognise the international singer, when asked who she is.

He proceeds to listen to the song and declares it as “excellent”.

He adds: “It’ll be impossible not to like it. It was enjoyable, bouncy. I’d dance along to that.”