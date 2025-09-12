Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has left instructions on realising a posthumous album after he dies.

During an interview with Zane Lowe released on Wednesday (10 September), the singer, who dropped new album Play on Friday (12 September) spoke about his future LPs, which he plans to title Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind and Stop.

When Lowe asked if Stop would be the final album, Sheeran replied: “Well, no. It actually would be Stop and then Eject. Eject is the album in the will. It’s actually in my will, and [wife] Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it. It’s fully in there, if I were to go tomorrow.”

He said that his posthumous album will be unique as it will be “planned”, adding that: “I don’t want to go, and someone just to jumble up stuff and put it out.”