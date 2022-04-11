Singer Ed Sheeran has told BBC Newsnight that he now films all of his songwriting sessions after he won a High Court plagiarism case over his song "Shape of You."

Sheeran was accused of copying the song "Oh Why" by Sami Chokri, but a judge ruled in his favour.

The artist said that he started filming songwriting sessions after he settled a copyright dispute over his song "Photograph" in 2017, so that the footage could be used as evidence if any further cases were brought against him.

