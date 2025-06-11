Ed Sheeran reveals he has 24-hour security after attempted home break-in

Singer Ed Sheeran has revealed he has 24-hour security for himself and his family after an attempted break-in at his home.

The 34-year-old spoke about life in the limelight and his family when he appeared on the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast.

The Shape of You singer said: “I do think that there is a different kind of normal that is our business. I have like 24-hour security on my house. I have security with my kids.

“I have security with me. I have security with my wife, just because there have been a couple of weird things over the years that have happened.”