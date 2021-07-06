Ed Sheeran was interrupted during a recent podcast recording by a call from the UK Home Office to ensure he was following quarantine rules.

While being interviewed by Harry Potter actors James and Oliver Phelps, the music star took an urgent call, saying: “Wait, wait, wait! Government, government, government... hello.”

He then took his headphones off and spoke to Covid officials for a few minutes, confirming he was isolating as necessary.

When Sheeran returned to the interview, his manager Stuart Camp joked that the situation is like “being called by your teacher.”