An ancient Egyptian sarcophagus dating back more than 3,000 years will be restored by Spanish archaeologists.

Association of Friends of Madrid’s National Archaeological Museum (AMAN) and the Iberdrola Spain Foundation have signed an agreement to revive the coffin, which is decorated with hieroglyphs and polychrome paintings of the priestess of Amun, Ruru.

Work to return the sarcophagus to its former glory is expected to take seven months, and will make sure it is ready for display in the museum afterwards.