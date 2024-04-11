Ellie Leach cries as she finds out boyfriend cheated on her just before Strictly show

Ellie Leach broke down in tears as she revealed how she found out her boyfriend had been unfaithful to her.

The 23-year-old received a message from her agent shortly before she was due to perform on Strictly Come Dancing, informing her her now-ex-partner Reagan Pettman had admitted to cheating on her.

The actress was comforted by her mother, Karen, as she spoke about her ordeal during the first episode of ITVBe’s Drama Queens on Wednesday night (10 April).

The former Coronation Street star said: “It was just a shock, it was a shock, I was like: ‘What?’”