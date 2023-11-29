Emeli Sandé’s intimate performance of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box

Watch Emeli Sandé performs the second of her new songs, 'All This Love', from her fifth album in the Music Box studio as she celebrates its release.

Love is very much the theme on Sandé's new album, How Were We To Know, which she spoke about in a recent interview with The Independent. Sandé will be next performing a residency at London's Ronnie Scott.

Catch a new artist on Music Box every week, with tracks released on Mondays and Wednesdays, via desktop, mobile or connected TV.