Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke said “quite a bit is missing” from her brain after suffering two aneurysms.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday Morning on 17 July, she explained: “The amount of my brain that is no longer usable – it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions.”

The actor, 35, survived two brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 whilst filming the HBO show, and suffered from aphasia because of them, at one point being unable to recall her own name.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.