Emmy Awards: 10 stars who have never won prize

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally be held on Monday 15 January, following a four-month delay.

While the ceremony was originally scheduled for last September, it was pushed back due to the Hollywood writer and actor strikes that brought the industry to a standstill last year.

The celebration of the best TV shows takes place half a year after nominations were announced back in July.

Stars such as Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Allen White and Jenna Ortega will all be hoping to scoop prizes on Monday night.

But ahead of the ceremony, The Independent takes a look at a list of famous actors who have never won an Emmy.