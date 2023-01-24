Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nominations

Everything Everywhere All at Once is this year’s frontrunner at the Oscars, with 11 nominations.

With nods in the Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Writing (Original Screenplay) categories to name but a few, A24’s multiverse adventure film came out on top.

Stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu are all up for acting awards.

The Oscars ceremony will take place on 12 March in Los Angeles, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

