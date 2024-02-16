Florence Pugh says Dune sequel explores themes ‘we are constantly battling against’

Florence Pugh has said that Dune: Part Two explores themes which she feels society is “constantly battling against.”

The sci-fi epic, based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, delves into ideas including groups battling for control, humanity’s relationship with nature and the survival of society.

“There’s a reason why it’s lasted this long already,” the actress said.

“There’s a reason why the books tell the future thousands of years into the future. It’s themes that we are constantly battling against and it’s something that clearly people are drawn to the story being retold.”

Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated follow-up sees Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, unite with Chani, portrayed by Zendaya, and the Fremen to take revenge on those who conspired to destroy his family.