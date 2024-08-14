Freddie Flintoff has revealed how he suffers from “nightmares and flashbacks” after his horror Top Gear crash.

In an emotional new episode of Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams, the 46-year-old also explained that he suffers with anxiety and was unable to leave the house for months following the incident in December 2022.

“Everywhere I go at the minute I’ve got a full face mask and glasses on,” he said.

“I struggle with anxiety, I have nightmares and flashbacks, it’s been so hard to cope.

Flintoff also made another heartbreaking admission during the episode, suggesting he may never “feel 100 percent again”.