Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee becomes first woman to be given Freedom of Derry

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has become the first woman to be awarded the Freedom of Derry.

Councillors at the Derry City and Strabane District Council congratulated the screenwriter for representing their city and highlighting the importance of the Good Friday Agreement in her hit series, which follows a group of teenagers growing up against the background of the Troubles.

“As a writer working in television, an industry that’s notoriously tough to break into and to survive in, being from Derry has always felt like my superpower,” McGee said of her hometown.

