Filming on the Game of Thrones prequel, which began back in April, has been halted due to Covid-19.

A member of the crew on House of the Dragon has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing producers to pause shooting in the UK. The crewmember who tested positive will now isolate in compliance with industry guidelines.

It is expected that filming will resume later this week, following a two-day hiatus for the entire crew.

The prequel series, set to arrive next year, will feature Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine and Emma D'Arcy in leading roles.