Games Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke thought she would die after bleed on brain

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has revealed how she thought she was going to die after suffering a bleed on the brain.

The actress has been made an MBE for setting up a charity to help others with similar conditions.

The 37-year-old and her mother Jenny have both been recognised in the New Year Honours for their work setting up the brain injury charity SameYou.

The actress said she still briefly feels as though she is having another brain haemorrhage every time she gets a headache, and described how not being able to speak after surgery made her think “let this end now”.