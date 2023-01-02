2 Chainz reacts to Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo's death

Pioneering rapper and former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo has been found dead aged 43.

Among those reacting to the news is fellow rapper 2 Chainz, who described her as a "real legend" in an emotional tribute.

While no cause of death was disclosed as of the morning of Monday, 2 December, the rapper appeared to place blame on Fentanyl.

"All this fentanyl ... killing too many of us," he said.

Described as a "Memphis legend," she recently shared that she felt she was the "blueprint" for fellow artists.

