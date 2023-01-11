Golden Globes 2023: Top moments

The Golden Globes returned Tuesday (10 January) night, one year after Hollywood boycotted the ceremony following a diversity scandal.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the event, opening with a joke about the HFPA inviting him “because I’m black” and a shock comment about Tom Cruise and David Miscavige’s wife.

The White Lotus and Everything, Everywhere All At Once where big winners on the night with Jennifer Coolidge and Eddie Murphy getting the best laughs with their acceptance speeches.

Here the Independent takes a look at the stand out moments of the night.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here