Trevor Noah opens up on nerves ahead of hosting 2024 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah has opened up about his nerves ahead of hosting the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The comedian, 39, will host the music awards ceremony for the fourth consecutive year on Monday, 5 February.

He told CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King that having "superstars" in front of him can be particularly scary.

"I don't wanna get on the wrong side of Taylor Swift fans... You're trying to walk this fine line of being, you know, the comedian, but then also, still being nice about the night," he said.