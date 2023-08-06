Hozier surprises fans with busk at Brighton Pride 50th anniversary

Hozier delighted fans in Brighton on Saturday, 5 August, with a surprise performance on the 50th anniversary of the city's Pride celebrations.

The Irish singer treated a crowd to a rendition of his hits including "Take Me to Church" at the Royal Pavilion & Garden.

Wet weather didn't deter fans, nor Pride attendees as the parade kicked off in full swing despite weather warnings for Storm Antoni.

Saturday’s events were expected to draw 300,000 people to the city’s streets, including community groups, small businesses and NHS services, for the parade.