Hugh Jackman to spend six months working out to get back into ‘Wolverine’ shape

Hugh Jackman is set to invest half a year into working out to get his figure back into superhero shape before filming Deadpool 3.

The actor will get cracking on a strict exercise routine once he finishes up his Broadway play The Music Man in January.

He also hinted at some diet restrictions, joking that chickens should "start running" from him.

After it was announced that the Australian would retire as Wolverine, he revealed that he will reprise the role for the upcoming film with Ryan Reynolds.

