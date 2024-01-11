Josh Hutcherson addresses possibility of future Hunger Games project

Josh Hutcherson appeared to be enthusiastic about reprising his Hunger Games role as he appeared on Thursday’s (11 January) Good Morning America.

The actor, 31, addressed the possibility of appearing as Peeta Mellark again alongside fellow stars Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth.

Speaking about whether the new and old Hunger Games casts could ever merge on a new project, Hutcherson said: “Send a script in! I would love to.

“Me, Jen and Liam... We all maintained friendships over the years. Shooting those movies together was the times of our lives.”