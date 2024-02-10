Ian McKellen shares ‘ghostly’ encounter while waiting for train in London

Sir Ian McKellen has shared a “ghostly” encounter he experienced while waiting for a train in London

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (9 November), the Dumbledore actor explained how he was often mistaken for Michael Gambon’s Lord Of The Rings character Gandalf.

Gambon sadly died in September last year at the age of 82.

Speaking on the BBC chat show, Sir Ian said: “Last week I was waiting for the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) to take me back from the West End to home and a voice behind me said ‘Are you, Michael Gambon?’.

“I said ‘Michael Gambon is dead’, and she said ‘Yes I know, but are you, Michael Gambon?’.”