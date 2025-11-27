I’m A Celeb stars spark romance rumours after play fighting

Romance rumours between a pair of this year’s I’m A Celebrity stars continue to swirl after they were seen rolling around on the jungle floor whilst play fighting.

On Wednesday’s (26 November) episode, Aitch and Shona McGarty, who were banished to basic campsite Doomsville, engaged in a pillow fight to lift the mood.

The rapper dragged the actor to the ground as he hit her repeatedly with a pillow, whilst she asked: “Why are your thighs so strong?”

Ant and Dec commented on the play fighting, with Dec telling viewers: “It's getting rather cosy in Doomsville isn't it?”

After a shower scene of McGarty was played, Aitch told the Bush Telegraph he was “starting to see the beauty in Doomsville”.