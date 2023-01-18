Love Island: Footballer Tom’s dramatic recoupling

Love Island bombshell Tom Clare made his move for ring girl Olivia Hawkins in a dramatic recoupling.

On Tuesday night, 18 January, the footballer picked the Michelle Keegan body double.

The recoupling has left Will Young (the farmer, not the singer) single and vulnerable to being dumped from the villa.

This clip shows the moment the 23-year-old revealed the girl he was choosing, and Olivia and Will's reactions.

Two new bombshells were teased to be entering the villa, leaving fans in anticipation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.