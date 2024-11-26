Jeremy Clarkson accepts ‘incorrect’ Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? answer

Jeremy Clarkson accepted what appeared to be an incorrect Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? answer about Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday's (24 November) show.

A contestant was asked: "Which of these is the only person to have been a regular judge on both Strictly Come Dancing and Britain’s Got Talent?"

Options were offered as Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Alesha Dixon.

The answer was accepted as Alesha Dixon, but viewers on social media pointed out that Tonioli has also appeared on both shows.