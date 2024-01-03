Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi plays himself in ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Former cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi made a surprise appearance in the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

The Tory MP, who is still serving, landed the role to play himself in the programme.

In a short clip, Mr Zahawi is seen questioning then-Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells in a 2015 Commons inquiry into the Horizon computer system.

The MP appears in the third episode of ITV’s four-part drama.

Mr Zahawi’s cameo sparked a number of comments on social media, with some describing his appearance as “odd”.