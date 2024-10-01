Singer James Blunt has pledged to change his name to “whatever the public wants” if his debut album charts at number one.

The 50-year-old is re-releasing Back To Bedlam in celebration of its 20th anniversary, and made a special pledge when he appeared on Radio X’s The Chris Moyles Show on Monday (30 September).

Blunt said: “I have signed up to changing my name to whatever the public want, they can change my name.

“It’s a genuine thing. I swear on my life and the life of my one fan – Brian from Glasgow – I will change my name should it hit number one.”