Footage of James Corden “plagiarising” a joke from Noel Fielding in 2017 has resurfaced after the comedian apologised to Ricky Gervais for a similar incident this week.

When the joke in question was made as Corden interviewed Matthew Broderick five years ago, Fielding took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

“I believe this is my material,” he wrote on Twitter after a fan pointed out the similarities.

The joke in question featured both comedians explaining the “best way to stop a mugger” is to whisper something in their ear to throw them off guard.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.