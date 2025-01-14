James Norton's awkward response as actor quizzed on becoming next James Bond

Actor James Norton was asked whether he will be the next James Bond during a live radio phone-in.

The Playing Nice and Happy Valley actor was a guest on Capital Breakfast on Monday (13 January), and took a question from a caller called Nathan, who asked whether he is in line to be the next James Bond.

Presenter Sian Welby laughed and said: “We’re not even allowed to ask that.”

Responding to Nathan, Norton said he is not yet done with his “sad dad era”.

He said: “Do you know what, when they asked me what the villain I’d like to play, I was like, ‘Don’t say Bond villain, don’t say Bond villain.’ Because you know the story, the media headline.”