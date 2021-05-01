Jane Campion has apologised to Venus and Serena Williams after her Critics Choice winners speech was branded “racist”.

The 67-year-old had won the Best Director award for her film Power of the Dog, and addressed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, who were also at the awards for the nominated King Richard, which is based on their lives.

Her speech came under fire, quickly prompting an apology, which read: “I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved.”

