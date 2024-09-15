Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:43
Watch: Jane’s Addiction star Perry Farrell throws a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro onstage
This is the moment Jane’s Addiction star Perry Farrell appears to throw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro live onstage.
During the band’s gig at the Leader Bank Pavillion on Friday (13 September), Farrell reportedly shouted at Navarro during the ninth track of the set.
Then, as the band was performing the 1988 song “Ocean Size”, video footage shows Perry appearing to bark at Navarro before walking over to him and aggressively shoving him with his shoulder.
As Navarro spoke to him and put his hand on Perry’s chest to try and keep him away, the singer then appeared to take a swing at him with his fist before being tackled by crew members and pushed off the stage.
Read the band’s statement following the incident here.
Up next
05:24
Paralympic Judo champions on how to win medals and remain disciplined
39:41
The Tony Blair interview with Geordie Greig
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
01:00:25
What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:52
Ukraine will use UK long missiles against Russia, says ex-Army boss
00:57
UK won’t be bullied by Putin’s shameless grandstanding, says Lammy
01:00
Trevor Phillips tells Labour MPs ‘You are a pretty miserable bunch’
01:07
Watch: Ed Davey jet-skis to Lib Dem conference in Brighton
00:25
Hollywood legend dons Leeds United hat as he arrives at Elland Road
02:05
F1 Baku: McLaren boss on what caused Lando Norris’s Q1 exit
01:10
Mourners gather for funeral of Olympian runner killed by ex-partner
01:11
Cristiano Ronaldo hits incredible social media milestone
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:43
Watch: Jane’s Addiction star throw punch at guitarist onstage
00:25
Hollywood legend dons Leeds United hat as he arrives at Elland Road
01:01
Strictly Come Dancing: Janette Manrara makes candid show confession
01:00
Watch: Paloma Faith opens up on fertility struggles
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32