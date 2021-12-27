Jean-Marc Vallee discusses Dallas Buyers Club with Matthew McConaughey in 2013 interview

Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallee has died aged 58.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker, whose work included films like Dallas Buyers Club and Wild, as well the TV show Big Little Lies, passed away suddenly over the weekend.

Nathan Ross, his longtime producing partner, confirmed the news in a statement and said Vallee "stood for creativity" and "authenticity".

Following his death, a clip of Vallee and Matthew McConaughey discussing Dallas Buyers Club in 2013 has resurfaced.

The pair reminisce about the fun they had shooting the famous film, while the director discusses the variety of cuts he used.

Sign up to our newsletters here.