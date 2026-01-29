In this clip from The Independent’s Like This Love This podcast, Jenny Colgan reflects on her writing philosophy. Colgan has written more than sixty books, selling fifteen million in more than thirty five countries, as well as six stories in the Doctor Who universe under the name J.T. Colgan.

Jenny also speaks about her love of reading to her kids at bedtime, how the country doesn’t need campaigns to tell us we should read and instead how we need to remind people of the joy to be had from reading.

