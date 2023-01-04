Jeremy Renner bruised and bloodied as he thanks fans in first post-accident selfie

Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their “kind words” following his snow plough accident but admitted he is “too messed up” to say much at the moment.

The Marvel actor shared his first update after the incident on Instagram, posting a selfie showing off his bruised and bloodied face.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he captioned the photo.

“I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner shared the selfie on the same day that police found the actor was run over in a “tragic accident”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.