Jeremy Renner ‘critical but stable’ after undergoing surgery for snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a snow-ploughing accident.

The actor has been listed as being in critical but stable condition following the incident on New Year’s Day.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in a statement.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.