Jeremy Renner shares video of family ‘spa day’ in ICU after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has shared a video of his mother and sister taking care of him in the hospital, as he recovers from his “tragic” snowplough accident.

The Marvel star joked he was having an “amazing spa day” as his sister is seen massaging his head.

“ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all [of] you for your love,” the video caption read.

Renner was airlifted to the hospital on 1 January after being run over by a 14,330lb PistenBully while clearing snow and has since undergone two surgeries.

