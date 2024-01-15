Joanna Lumley takes swipe at Justin Bieber during Queen’s podcast

Dame Joanna Lumley appears to take a swipe at pop singer Justin Bieber as she compares him to classical composer Mozart.

The British actress is the latest celebrity to star in Queen Camilla’s Reading Room podcast.

Discussing her love of books in the second episode of the podcast, released on Monday (15 January), the former model recalled a recent book launch she was invited to.

She said: “It was Jane Glover, the great conductor’s book on Mozart’s life in Italy when he was only 14. I mean, Justin Bieber, eat your heart out, baby. Mozart was unbelievable.”