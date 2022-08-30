In a review of White House press secretaries, Joe Rogan branded Jen Psaki as a “propagandist.”

The podcaster claimed Psaki “flat out lied” on multiple occassions in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I mean, maybe they had a narrative that they told her, maybe these are talking points, maybe that’s her job. But, it’s a weird job to begin with,” he said.

Rogan continued to praise Kayleigh McEnany, calling her the “Michael Jordan of White House press secretaries.”

