Moment the Jonas Brothers join Lewis Capaldi on stage in New York

Lewis Capaldi delighted fans in New York when he brought the Jonas Brothers out on the stage during his concert.

He shared this video showing the moment with his Instagram followers, with the caption: "I can't believe I'm a Jonas Brother now."

The Scottish singer was performing at Radio City Music Hall as part of his Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent tour.

After surprising the audience, the boyband played their song "Lovebug."

Capaldi also tweeted about the experience, calling himself the "bonus bonus Jonas."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.