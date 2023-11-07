Kai Widdrington told partner Angela Rippon she was “made for these moments” before the pair took part in the Strictly Come Dancing dance-off.

The couple battled it out with Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk in the bottom two last weekend, surviving to fight another week.

“I actually said ‘You are made for these moments,’” Kai revealed, when asked about the support he gave Rippon before the dance-off.

“I said, just go out there and do what you need to do. Take onboard the judge’s comments and you should see yourself through to next week.”