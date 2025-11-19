I’m A Celebrity’s Kelly Brook has revealed that she was “mortified” after she farted in front of a world-famous singer.

Talking to fellow campmates Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge on Tuesday’s (18 November) episode of the reality competition, the model recalled the time that she was invited for a macrobiotic dinner party hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow and attended by Madonna.

During the dinner, which only served plant-based and organic food, the 42-year-old said her “stomach started rumbling so bad” as she was on a diet.

“I let out the smelliest fart,” she admitted, adding that it “went right up her [Madonna’s] nose”, who later “scuttled away”.