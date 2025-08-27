James Norton reveals painful injury he suffered while filming King & Conqueror

Actor James Norton has revealed how his new drama the King & Conqueror turned into his toughest challenge yet after he suffered an injury on set.

The Happy Valley star explained how he broke his collarbone after falling from a horse during a rehearsal for the new Battle of Hastings drama.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (26 August), Norton told hosts Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson how filming for the BBC show was “painful” at times because of his injury.

He said: “Luckily it happened at a time where we were able to move some of the battles.

“There was a few painful sequences but we got through it.”