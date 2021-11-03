Kristen Stewart has confirmed that she and her screenwriter girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, are officially engaged.

The 31-year-old actor was promoting her new movie, Spencer, when she confirmed the news on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Stewart said: “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to. It’s happening.”

The pair have been dating for two years and the Twilight actor previously said that she “can’t f*****g wait” to marry Meyer after they’d been dating for just three months.

