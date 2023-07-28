Kylie Minogue has officially announced her first residency in Las Vegas.

The Australian superstar will begin a three-month stint at the Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian on 3 November 2023.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Minogue said she is “so excited” to begin her stay in Sin City, which marks her first professional return to North America since 2011.

Her shows will be taking place at the intimate 1,000-seat venue, which is expected to give fans a more personal experience.

“I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon,” Minogue said.