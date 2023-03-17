Lance Reddick, a veteran character actor known for his intense roles in HBO’s hit series The Wire and the John Wick action films, has died aged 60.

Reddick died “suddenly” from natural causes, his publicist told AP.

The actor had recently been doing interviews for his role in John Wick: Chapter 4, set to be released next week, but did not attend the film’s New York premiere.

The Wire creator David Simon expressed his grief over Reddick’s death in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

“A consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a lovely soul and a friend,” he wrote.

