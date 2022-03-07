Lee Mack shares moving story about Sean Lock from shortly before his death

Many comedians paid tribute to Sean Lock at the National Comedy Awards, but it was Lee Mack’s that stood out.

The Not Going Out star appeared in a pre-recorded segment that was shown during the ceremony.

In the clip, Mack recalls going to see Lock, who died of cancer, aged 58, in August 2021.

“There was one moment when I went to see him where he just said to me: ‘I’ve had a really good life, you know,” Mack recalled.

