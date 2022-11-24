James Cameron reveals how Leonardo DiCaprio almost lost iconic Titanic role

James Cameron has revealed an awkward encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio almost led to the Hollywood icon missing out on his starring role in Titanic.

While DiCaprio “charmed everyone” in the room during an initial meeting, he told the director “I don’t read” upon realising he would be required to audition for the role.

Cameron gave him an ultimatum - read for the part or wave goodbye to it.

“I shook his hand and said, ‘Thanks for coming by,’” he revealed to GQ, adding that DiCaprio, of course, did a screentest in the end.

